Home States Telangana

Retd Singareni staffers seek hike in pension

This is against the existing norms that pensions for every three years should be revised.

Published: 28th September 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

(File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that their pensions have not been revised for the last 24 years, the Singareni Retired Employees Welfare Association has urged the Centre to initiate immediate measures for their upward revision.

While the salaries of regular employees are revised from time to time based on the report by the Pay Commissions, the pensions of the retired employees of coal mining companies have remained the same. This is against the existing norms that pensions for every three years should be revised.

A contributory pension scheme called Coal Mines Pension Scheme, 1998, was introduced for retired employees in the coal sector by the then BJP-led NDA govt in 1998. At the time of its inception, it was considered a revolutionary measure to provide robust social security to coal employees and workers but it had not lived up to its billing.

According to Dandamraj Ramchander Rao, president of Singareni Retired Employees Welfare Association, they have been writing to all the authorities concerned from the Prime Minister to their previous employer besides staging protests. He said that there was no response from the government. He said that the government’s inaction has been affecting as many as 4.5 lakh retired employees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp