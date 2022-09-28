Telangana bags four national tourism awards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has bagged four national awards in tourism, which is unique as no other State had achieved this honour. On the occasion of World Tourism Day, the Union Tourism Ministry organised the awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Telangana stood in the third position in the overall comprehensive development of tourism across the country. Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud received the award from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Telangana was conferred awards in four different departments — Best State Comprehensive Development of Tourism, Best Golf Course — Hyderabad Golf Club, Best Railway Station — Secunderabad and Best Medical Tourism Facility — Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad.

Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy and State Tourism Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania graced the award ceremony. A total of 81 awards were given away this year, highlighting the achievements of the industry in 2018-19.

As India celebrates its 75th year of Independence, the Ministry of Tourism commenced its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) iconic week on September 27 by recognising the efforts of industry stakeholders and conferring the National Tourism Awards. These awards have over the years emerged as a prestigious recognition of achievements in the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.

