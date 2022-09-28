Home States Telangana

Telangana logs marked increase in surgeries under Aaroygasri

It was also mentioned that Aarogyasri services and beneficiaries in government hospitals in the three districts -- Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam -- are decreasing.

Published: 28th September 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has registered an increase in the number of surgeries performed under Aarogyasri Vaidya services. From 34 per cent (88,467) of the total surgeries performed in government hospitals in 2020-21, the number rose to 43 per cent (1,52,096) in 2021-22, surging further to 53 per cent (1,14,681) as of August 31, 2022.

Chairing a review meeting held on Tuesday, Health Minister T Harish Rao informed that establishment of new medical colleges, provision of modern facilities including eye scan, CT scan, Cath Lab and others has made the surge possible. The decision to provide services in Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres has also helped, he said.

It was also mentioned that Aarogyasri services and beneficiaries in government hospitals in the three districts -- Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam -- are decreasing. The Minister directed officials to identify the reasons behind this lag.

In addition to this, he directed the Aarogyasri staff to check whether medicines are given while discharging patients. He also directed them to ensure that more orthopaedic cases are being covered by the government hospitals, as patients prefer private hospitals for such cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Aaroygasri
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp