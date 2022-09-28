Telangana logs marked increase in surgeries under Aaroygasri

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has registered an increase in the number of surgeries performed under Aarogyasri Vaidya services. From 34 per cent (88,467) of the total surgeries performed in government hospitals in 2020-21, the number rose to 43 per cent (1,52,096) in 2021-22, surging further to 53 per cent (1,14,681) as of August 31, 2022.

Chairing a review meeting held on Tuesday, Health Minister T Harish Rao informed that establishment of new medical colleges, provision of modern facilities including eye scan, CT scan, Cath Lab and others has made the surge possible. The decision to provide services in Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres has also helped, he said.

It was also mentioned that Aarogyasri services and beneficiaries in government hospitals in the three districts -- Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam -- are decreasing. The Minister directed officials to identify the reasons behind this lag.

In addition to this, he directed the Aarogyasri staff to check whether medicines are given while discharging patients. He also directed them to ensure that more orthopaedic cases are being covered by the government hospitals, as patients prefer private hospitals for such cases.

