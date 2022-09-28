Two years on, GOs on healthcare not implemented

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GOs issued two years ago to facilitate online submission of applications for registration and renewal of allopathic private medical care facilities have not been implemented yet as the websites meant for this are non-functional.

The members of Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) have requested the government to restore the websites and shut down and seal healthcare centres in the name of first aid centres by non-qualified persons and quacks.

“Offline applications are accepted in DMHOs and there is a lot of delay. This is leading to demands for bribes for issuing registration and renewal permissions for establishing healthcare facilities,” a letter written to the principal health secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi in this regard on Tuesday said.

GOs 47 and 48 were issued by Department of Health in 2020 permitting the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and Director of Public Health to make the online submission of applications and issue of registrations mandatory for renewal of allopathic private medical care facilities through www.tamce.telangana.gov.in and www.pcpndt.telangana.gov.in. Implementation of the GOs is still pending.

Referring to the incident where a few clinics by qualified doctors were seized by DMHO in Nagarkurnool a couple of days ago, HRDA urged the authorities not to harass qualified doctors or impose any fines on them but notify them about the deficits, it said.

“There is no such provision to establish first-aid centres by risk management or project management planning centres in any act. Quacks are jeopardising public health by violating rules, prescribing schedule medicines, keeping inpatients and performing procedures like illegal abortions,” the HRDA statement said.

