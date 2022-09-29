Home States Telangana

CM Chandrasekhar Rao to launch national party on Vijaya Dasami

Published: 29th September 2022 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to launch his national party on October 5 on Vijaya Dasami.

The TRS legislature party is expected to adopt a unanimous resolution at 11 am on October 5 requesting KCR to launch the national party. Later, the TRS state executive meeting too will adopt another resolution at 12 noon on October 5 requesting KCR to launch the national party. 

Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to announce the national party on October 5 at 1 pm at Telangana Bhavan. However, there is no official statement from the party on the to-be-launched nation party - Bharatha Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Rao is expected to announce national coordinators for the new party on October 5 immediately after the launch of the party. Prashant Kishor's I-PAC to continue to work with KCR.

Rao is also expected to convene a public meeting in Delhi in the second week of October. 

