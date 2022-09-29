Asaduddin Owaisi opposes ban on PFI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting sharply to the Centre’s five-year ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) declaring it as an ‘unlawful association’ under Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday observed that the decision was setting a dangerous precedent which will be used against the Muslims expressing their opinions in the future.

Addressing the media here, Owaisi said that if any Muslim youth expressed his/her opinions, the establishment could now come out with a fake PFI’s pamphlet to lodge them in jail for years under the draconian provisions of UAPA, which he said, was dangerous to the society at a time when electoral politics have acquired fascist tendencies.

“I have always opposed the radical extreme approach of PFI and will continue to do so. But if some individual in an organisation commits a crime, the organisation can’t be blamed,” he said, citing a supreme court’s ruling which states that “mere association with an organisation is not enough to convict someone”.

He questioned why only PFI was banned, whereas right-wing organisations radicalising people were being let to operate with full impunity.

“When a resident of my constituency died in the bomb blast at Khwaja Ajmer Dargah, the court convicted two persons. Why was the ban not imposed on the organisation they belonged to? What all is being said in the ‘dharam sansad’ constitutes radicalisation,” he said.

Calling the lynching of Shahbaz Ansari in Jharkhand ‘radicalisation’ and ‘extremism’, he urged the Jharkhand government to send a minister to meet and support the bereaved family members of Ansari at the earliest.

“Whoever takes someone towards radicalisation and extremism should be opposed, but banning an organisation and using a draconian law like UAPA is against the principle of liberty as enshrined in the constitution,” he said.

