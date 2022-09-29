Rape accused Marredpally ex-inspector K Nageshwar Rao gets bail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After languishing in jail for two-and-a-half months, former Marredpally police Inspector K Nageshwar Rao came out of jail on bail on Wednesday. He was arrested for rape, kidnap and brandishing a firearm by Vanasthalipuram police station on July 10, 2022.

Nageshwar was accused of raping a woman who was the wife of an accused in a case while he was serving in Task Force department, Hyderabad. The rape victim along with her husband approached the police stating that he committed the crime in the absence of the husband and tried to force them to leave the city.

The inspector fled after learning that a complaint was registered against him but Special Operations Teams (SOTs) along with local police arrested Nageshwar in a span of three days. The court, granting conditional bail to him, asked him to pay Rs 1 lakh as surety and appear before the investigation officer ACP Purushottam Reddy for two months and sign in register at 10 am every day. Sources also said that the trial is likely to start soon as the investigation has been wrapped up.

