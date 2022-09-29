Home States Telangana

Rape accused Marredpally ex-inspector K Nageshwar Rao gets bail

Nageshwar was accused of raping a woman who was the wife of an accused in a case while he was serving in Task Force department, Hyderabad.

Published: 29th September 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

K Nageshwar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After languishing in jail for two-and-a-half months, former Marredpally police Inspector K Nageshwar Rao came out of jail on bail on Wednesday. He was arrested for rape, kidnap and brandishing a firearm by Vanasthalipuram police station on July 10, 2022.

The inspector fled after learning that a complaint was registered against him but Special Operations Teams  (SOTs) along with local police arrested Nageshwar in a span of three days.

The inspector fled after learning that a complaint was registered against him but Special Operations Teams  (SOTs) along with local police arrested Nageshwar in a span of three days. The court, granting conditional bail to him, asked him to pay Rs 1 lakh as surety and appear before the investigation officer ACP Purushottam Reddy for two months and sign in register at 10 am every day. Sources also said that the trial is likely to start soon as the investigation has been wrapped up.

