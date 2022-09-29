Home States Telangana

Relief to Telangana: HC stays Centre’s order on power dues to AP

The court also directed the Centre not to take any coercive action against Telangana power utilities.

Published: 29th September 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday termed the Centre’s order asking the Telangana power utilities to pay Andhra Pradesh for electricity supplied in the past as prima facie illegal as it had not heard TS power utilities before issuing the said order. The court also directed the Centre not to take any coercive action against Telangana power utilities.

A bench comprising Justice P Naveen Rao and Justice J Sreenivas Rao heard a writ petitioned filed by Special Chief Secretary to Telangana government Sunil Sharma, expressing dissatisfaction over the action of the Secretary,  Ministry of Energy, in issuing the order dated August 29, 2022, under Section 92 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. In its order the Centre directed Telangana to pay Rs 3441.78 crore dues towards the principal amount and Rs 3315.14 crore towards the late payment surcharge to the AP government within 30 days.

Dushyant Dave, senior counsel representing Telangana power utilities, informed the court that the concerns emerging from the AP Reorganisation Act should have been debated before the apex body, the Southern Regional Council, which was not done.

AP benefited from Centre’s decree: TS

The AP government has benefited from the Central government’s contested decree since the AP government assisted the Centre in electing the president and vice-president. “Why did the Central government take such a decision when challenges, resulting from the Reorganisation Act in other States are still pending? The senior lawyer submitted before the court that AP and TS are two children born of bifurcation, and the Central government should not have demonstrated such a biased attitude towards the Telangana government,” senior counsel Dushyant Dave added.

CV Mohan Reddy, senior counsel appearing for the AP Power Discoms, expressed regret over the non-payment of Rs 7,000 crore as the nonpayment has pushed the AP Power Discoms into into dire straits because these Discoms also took huge loans from financial institutions for power generation and strengthening of infrastructure. Because the power was generated and provided to the TS Power utility after the bifurcation, none of the clauses of the AP Reorganisation Act applied to this situation.

Surya Karan Reddy, Additional Solicitor General for the Central government, briefed the court that the AP Power Discoms supplied power to Telangana due to the Centre’s intervention. As a result, the Central government has the authority to issue such an order.

After hearing all the arguments, the bench issued notices to the Central government, Secretary to the Power Ministry, the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, the National Load Dispatch Centre, the Power System Operation Corporation Limited, the AP Power Generation Corporation Limited, and the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission, and adjourned the case to October 18, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Telangana Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp