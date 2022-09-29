Son and grandson of ex-minister booked for attacking Mamidipally residents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pahadishareef police are on the lookout for the son and grandson of former Union Minister P Shiv Shankar over their alleged involvement in attacking residents of Mamidipally village in Rangareddy district and destroying their property.

Villagers claim that a road partition passes through a piece of land belonging to Dr P Vinay Kumar, son of the former Minister. Though Vinay, with the help of land registration papers, claims there’s no such division, the issue has been under dispute for quite some time.

A police officer said the disputed piece of land consists of a roadway connecting it to the main road as claimed by the villagers. However, Vinay alleges that there is no such road and he will not let the villagers use his private property, he added.For this reason, he started building a compound wall amid protests by villagers.

Hired goons

Police said Vinay hired some goons from the Old City area to pelt stones and set fire to the huts of Mamidipally residents. The cops deployed teams to control the situation. A total of 14 goons were arrested by police in the process. Vinay and his son Sashwanth are still on the run, said police, adding that seven injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A senior police official said the court will deal with the matter since it’s a civil case. However, since the accused are absconding, police have launched a probe and deputed teams to trace them. Pahadishareef police have booked the two absconding accused and 14 arrested persons under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 147 (rioting) and 148 (rioting with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

HYDERABAD: Pahadishareef police are on the lookout for the son and grandson of former Union Minister P Shiv Shankar over their alleged involvement in attacking residents of Mamidipally village in Rangareddy district and destroying their property. Villagers claim that a road partition passes through a piece of land belonging to Dr P Vinay Kumar, son of the former Minister. Though Vinay, with the help of land registration papers, claims there’s no such division, the issue has been under dispute for quite some time. A police officer said the disputed piece of land consists of a roadway connecting it to the main road as claimed by the villagers. However, Vinay alleges that there is no such road and he will not let the villagers use his private property, he added.For this reason, he started building a compound wall amid protests by villagers. Hired goons Police said Vinay hired some goons from the Old City area to pelt stones and set fire to the huts of Mamidipally residents. The cops deployed teams to control the situation. A total of 14 goons were arrested by police in the process. Vinay and his son Sashwanth are still on the run, said police, adding that seven injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. A senior police official said the court will deal with the matter since it’s a civil case. However, since the accused are absconding, police have launched a probe and deputed teams to trace them. Pahadishareef police have booked the two absconding accused and 14 arrested persons under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 147 (rioting) and 148 (rioting with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).