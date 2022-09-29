Telangana bags award for clean water supply to villages

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government has recognised Telangana as the only State in the country which has been supplying clean drinking water through tap connections covering the maximum number of remote villages. The recognition also comes with an award which State Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and his team will be receiving from the hands of President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Additional Secretary and Director for the National Jal Jeevan Mission Vikas Sheel has written to the State government inviting them to accept the award. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated the entire team, including the local people’s representatives and panchayat secretaries for achieving the honour.

Thanking the Central government for giving the honour, Dayakar Rao said that the credit went to the CM and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.Telangana has also received 13 Swachh Sarvekshan awards in various categories, which will be presented on October 2.

