Telangana HC paves way for construction of Nagarkurnool medical college

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed the stay order granted by a single judge and cleared the way for completion of the building for a government medical and nursing college in Nagarkurnool.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy was hearing a writ petition filed by the State government. After hearing Attorney General BS Prasad’s submission, the bench granted permission for the State to continue with the construction of medical and nursing college.

A single judge had previously heard the complaints of local farmers who contended that they had been duped into signing certain documents by the authorities under the pretext of conducting a land survey for a medical institution.

On Wednesday, the State Advocate General submitted that respondents voluntarily relinquished the land and the government had fixed a compensation for the same. The construction work was on verge of completion and any stay would eventually defeat larger public interest to avail medical facilities, he added.

DISMISSES PREVIOUS ORDER

A single judge had previously heard the complaints of local farmers who contended that they had been duped into signing certain documents by the authorities under the pretext of conducting a land survey for a medical institution. After hearing the AG’s plea, the bench granted permission to construct it

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed the stay order granted by a single judge and cleared the way for completion of the building for a government medical and nursing college in Nagarkurnool. The bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy was hearing a writ petition filed by the State government. After hearing Attorney General BS Prasad’s submission, the bench granted permission for the State to continue with the construction of medical and nursing college. A single judge had previously heard the complaints of local farmers who contended that they had been duped into signing certain documents by the authorities under the pretext of conducting a land survey for a medical institution. On Wednesday, the State Advocate General submitted that respondents voluntarily relinquished the land and the government had fixed a compensation for the same. The construction work was on verge of completion and any stay would eventually defeat larger public interest to avail medical facilities, he added. DISMISSES PREVIOUS ORDER A single judge had previously heard the complaints of local farmers who contended that they had been duped into signing certain documents by the authorities under the pretext of conducting a land survey for a medical institution. After hearing the AG’s plea, the bench granted permission to construct it