Telangana HC stays Centre’s order on payment of power dues to AP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday termed the Centre’s order asking the Telangana power utilities to pay Andhra Pradesh for electricity supplied in the past was prima facie illegal as it had not heard TS power utilities before issuing the said order. The court also directed the Centre not to take any coercive action against Telangana power utilities.

A bench comprising Justice P Naveen Rao and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, heard a writ petitioned filed by Special Chief Secretary of Telangana government Sunil Sharma, expressing his dissatisfaction with the action of the Secretary to the Ministry of Energy, in issuing the order dated August 29, 2022, under Section 92 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

In its order the Centre directed the Telangana government to pay Rs 3,441.78 crore towards the principal amount and `3,315.14 crore towards the late payment surcharge to the AP government within a time frame of 30 days.

Dushyant Dave, senior counsel representing Telangana State power utilities, informed the court that the concerns emerging from the AP Reorganisation Act should have been examined and debated before the apex body, the Southern Regional Council, which was not done. The AP government has benefited from the Centre’s contested decree since it assisted the Centre in electing the president and vice-president.

CV Mohan Reddy, senior counsel appearing for the AP Power Discoms, expressed regret over the non-payment of `7,000 crore as it has pushed the AP power utilities into dire straits because the Discoms took huge loans from financial institutions. Because the power was generated and provided to the TS utilities after the bifurcation, none of the clauses of the AP Reorganisation Act applied to this situation, he said.

Surya Karan Reddy, Additional Solicitor General for the Centre, briefed the court that the AP Power Discoms supplied power to Telangana due to the Centre’s intervention. As a result, the Centre has the authority to issue such an order.

After hearing all the arguments, the bench issued notices to the Centre, Secretary to the Power Ministry, Chief Secretary of AP, National Load Dispatch Centre, Power System Operation Corporation Limited, APGenco, and the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission, and adjourned the case to October 18.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday termed the Centre’s order asking the Telangana power utilities to pay Andhra Pradesh for electricity supplied in the past was prima facie illegal as it had not heard TS power utilities before issuing the said order. The court also directed the Centre not to take any coercive action against Telangana power utilities. A bench comprising Justice P Naveen Rao and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, heard a writ petitioned filed by Special Chief Secretary of Telangana government Sunil Sharma, expressing his dissatisfaction with the action of the Secretary to the Ministry of Energy, in issuing the order dated August 29, 2022, under Section 92 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. In its order the Centre directed the Telangana government to pay Rs 3,441.78 crore towards the principal amount and `3,315.14 crore towards the late payment surcharge to the AP government within a time frame of 30 days. Dushyant Dave, senior counsel representing Telangana State power utilities, informed the court that the concerns emerging from the AP Reorganisation Act should have been examined and debated before the apex body, the Southern Regional Council, which was not done. The AP government has benefited from the Centre’s contested decree since it assisted the Centre in electing the president and vice-president. CV Mohan Reddy, senior counsel appearing for the AP Power Discoms, expressed regret over the non-payment of `7,000 crore as it has pushed the AP power utilities into dire straits because the Discoms took huge loans from financial institutions. Because the power was generated and provided to the TS utilities after the bifurcation, none of the clauses of the AP Reorganisation Act applied to this situation, he said. Surya Karan Reddy, Additional Solicitor General for the Centre, briefed the court that the AP Power Discoms supplied power to Telangana due to the Centre’s intervention. As a result, the Centre has the authority to issue such an order. After hearing all the arguments, the bench issued notices to the Centre, Secretary to the Power Ministry, Chief Secretary of AP, National Load Dispatch Centre, Power System Operation Corporation Limited, APGenco, and the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission, and adjourned the case to October 18.