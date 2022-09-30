Home States Telangana

Bringing TRS down will resolve people’s problems: Eatala

BJP national executive member and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Thursday said that the only solution to the problems of the people of Telangana was bringing TRS down.

Published: 30th September 2022

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BJP national executive member and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Thursday said that the only solution to the problems of the people of Telangana was bringing TRS down. He was speaking during his visit to the Kamareddy Assembly constituency, where BJP’s Kamareddy Assembly segment in-charge Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy had been observing a hunger strike against the irregularities in the Dharani portal.Rajender said that the BJP would launch a Statewide agitation against the problems being faced by the people due to the Dharni portal.

Venkata Ramana Reddy had been fasting over the past three days, demanding that the government take action against the land encroachers and resolve the Dharani-portal issues. However, he called off the hunger strike when the MLA offered him a glass of lemonade and assured him that the party would launch an agitation if the government did not resolve the issues.Rajender also commended Venkata Ramana Reddy and other party district leaders for ‘exposing the government failures’.

The MLA said nearly 24 lakh applications were pending in revenue offices across the State. “The Ministers also do not speak on Dharani issues, as it created more problems than resolving them. It is causing many problems to the people of the State,” he said. Taking a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said that members of the Kalvakuntla family were encroaching upon public properties and lands in the State.

