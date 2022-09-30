KCR can emerge as alternative to PM Modi: KR Suresh Reddy

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Stating that the country needs an alternative leadership, TRS Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha KR Suresh Reddy on Thursday said that such a leadership can be provided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“The nation is facing a political vacuum, a scenario perfect for KCR to emerge as the alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by bringing all the opposition parties on one platform,” Suresh Reddy said.

The MP, who was in New Delhi on Thursday in connection with Parliament Committee meetings, told TNIE on phone that he believed that the reports that Rao is likely to announce his national political party on Dasara are true.

He said that the Congress seems to be in no position to play an active role nationally. “On one side, Rahul Gandhi started his Bharat Jodo Yatra while on the other, his party is facing problems internally. Due to this, the Congress is unable to play the role of the main Opposition party. Other parties do not have the capacity to bring together the entire opposition on one platform,” Suresh Reddy said.

He said that some Opposition parties could not properly address the issues faced by the people. “However, under the leadership of KCR, Telangana has stood No. 1 in addressing all the issues, including growth and unemployment,” Suresh Reddy said.

He said that half of the Bihar population lives in Telangana as they are unable to find work in their own State. “This is a perfect example of how rapidly growing Telangana is under KCR’s watch,” the MP said.

He added that the people of the country have finally realised that BJP was doing politics on people’s emotions and that the country needs economic empowerment to address all its challenges. Suresh Reddy said that a lot of differences have cropped up between the north and south which was not good for democracy.

“KCR has already said that he is willing to work with all those political parties that come to him. Once all the political parties come on one platform, electoral alliances will fall into place,” Suresh Reddy said, reminding that TRS had earlier been into electoral alliances with the Congress and the TDP.

NIZAMABAD: Stating that the country needs an alternative leadership, TRS Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha KR Suresh Reddy on Thursday said that such a leadership can be provided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “The nation is facing a political vacuum, a scenario perfect for KCR to emerge as the alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by bringing all the opposition parties on one platform,” Suresh Reddy said. The MP, who was in New Delhi on Thursday in connection with Parliament Committee meetings, told TNIE on phone that he believed that the reports that Rao is likely to announce his national political party on Dasara are true. He said that the Congress seems to be in no position to play an active role nationally. “On one side, Rahul Gandhi started his Bharat Jodo Yatra while on the other, his party is facing problems internally. Due to this, the Congress is unable to play the role of the main Opposition party. Other parties do not have the capacity to bring together the entire opposition on one platform,” Suresh Reddy said. He said that some Opposition parties could not properly address the issues faced by the people. “However, under the leadership of KCR, Telangana has stood No. 1 in addressing all the issues, including growth and unemployment,” Suresh Reddy said. He said that half of the Bihar population lives in Telangana as they are unable to find work in their own State. “This is a perfect example of how rapidly growing Telangana is under KCR’s watch,” the MP said. He added that the people of the country have finally realised that BJP was doing politics on people’s emotions and that the country needs economic empowerment to address all its challenges. Suresh Reddy said that a lot of differences have cropped up between the north and south which was not good for democracy. “KCR has already said that he is willing to work with all those political parties that come to him. Once all the political parties come on one platform, electoral alliances will fall into place,” Suresh Reddy said, reminding that TRS had earlier been into electoral alliances with the Congress and the TDP.