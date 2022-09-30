Officials take stock of ecotourism potential in forests of Khammam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team of officials, led by Khammam District Forest Officer (DFO) Siddharth Vikram Singh, on Thursday took stock of the ecotourism potential in the forest range, especially in Kanakagiri and Puligundla tank. Forests in the Khammam district are known for their pristine forests and vivid kaleidoscopic views.

With lush green forest, abundant water sources and stunningly beautiful landscape along with some exotic wildlife sheltered in their natural habitat, it’s a perfect destination for nature lovers. Speaking to TNIE, the DFO said, “Kanakagiri is spread across 12,000 hectares and has many water bodies, which are home to many migratory birds and wildlife like leopards, sloth bears among others.”

“Another spot is Puligundala, where the locals believe that the tigers used to come for drinking water and also has a wide range of flora and fauna. The watch tower near Puligundala offers picturesque views of the lake, hills of about covering a distance of 50 km,” he added.

“These places would be a great choice for setting up natural trails, safari routes, camping sites and bird watching towers. We will start working towards establishing these once the budget is allocated,” the DFO informed. Developing these places into ecotourism centres will also help in generating income sources for the locals and tribal communities living in the surrounding areas.

HYDERABAD: A team of officials, led by Khammam District Forest Officer (DFO) Siddharth Vikram Singh, on Thursday took stock of the ecotourism potential in the forest range, especially in Kanakagiri and Puligundla tank. Forests in the Khammam district are known for their pristine forests and vivid kaleidoscopic views. With lush green forest, abundant water sources and stunningly beautiful landscape along with some exotic wildlife sheltered in their natural habitat, it’s a perfect destination for nature lovers. Speaking to TNIE, the DFO said, “Kanakagiri is spread across 12,000 hectares and has many water bodies, which are home to many migratory birds and wildlife like leopards, sloth bears among others.” “Another spot is Puligundala, where the locals believe that the tigers used to come for drinking water and also has a wide range of flora and fauna. The watch tower near Puligundala offers picturesque views of the lake, hills of about covering a distance of 50 km,” he added. “These places would be a great choice for setting up natural trails, safari routes, camping sites and bird watching towers. We will start working towards establishing these once the budget is allocated,” the DFO informed. Developing these places into ecotourism centres will also help in generating income sources for the locals and tribal communities living in the surrounding areas.