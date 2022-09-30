Warangal: Desi chilli bags record Rs 90K/quintal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Desi red chillies quoted the highest ever price of Rs 90,000 per quintal at Asia’s biggest agricultural market in Enumamula in Warangal on Thursday. A farmer K Ashok from Parkal mandal in Hanamkonda district made a killing by collecting a huge bounty by selling his eight bags of red chillies collecting the highest price of Rs 90,000 per quintal.

Farmers arriving with huge loads of red chillies from villages in the erstwhile Warangal district are flooding Enumamula agriculture market with red chillies. The soaring prices are attracting farmers to offload their produce early to make the hay while the sun still shone.

The ‘wonder hot’ variety is getting between Rs 17,000-Rs 22,000 per quintal, US 341 variety is being quoted at Rs 20,000-Rs 27,500 and the Taalu variety chilli price is between Rs 4,000-Rs 8,700 in the market. Speaking to the media, Enumamula Agriculture Market Committee secretary B V Rahul said that the desi variety of chilli was in high demand in Europe and hence the sudden spurt in price.

Traders are also trying to make good money by exporting red chillies of desi variety to countries like Abu Dhabi, UAE and Europe, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in India, he said.

