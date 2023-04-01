13-year-old girl dies of heart attack

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD : A 13-year-old girl died of a heart attack in the wee hours of Friday. The incident took place in Abbaipalem village of Maripeda Mandal in Mahabubabad district.

The girl was identified as B Sravanthi, a resident of Abbipalem village. She was studying in Class 6 in a private school in Maripeda dandal headquarters. The girl’s parents B Lakapati and Vasanthi also has a son, Annu who is a Class 10 student.

B Sravanthi

According to family members, Sravanthi played with her friends at her residence on Thursday evening. On Friday morning, she suffered breathing problems and immediately informed her grandmother. As the girl collapsed, her grandmother informed Lakpathi. After performing CPR, he shifted his daughter to a hospital. However, Sravanthi was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital.

When contacted by TNIE, Maripeda Sub-Inspector (SI) D Pavan Kumar said that they have not received any complaint from the girls parents.

