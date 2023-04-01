BRS, BJP political war now on posters in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A political war is raging between BRS and BJP on many platforms. The leaders of the two parties are engaged in verbal duels on social media, through public meetings, media-conferences and now they have unveiled a poster war.

As this is election year, political parties are using various methods to put down their opponents, using novel practices and methods to draw the attention of more people in less time. BRS has put up posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the pillars of Uppal flyover in Hyderabad, claiming that work on the flyover was started in 2018, but only 40 percent has been completed. As a counter to this, BJP put up posters with Minister KTR’s image on the same issue.

Recently, Union Minister Amit Shah visited Hyderabad to attend official programmes. During his visit, BRS “welcomed” him with “Washing powder Nirma” posters and images of a few leaders on the banners, driving home the point that the tainted leaders after joining the saffron party would suddenly become as clean as a whistle.

Earlier also, BRS put up various signboards against Modi, criticising him on various issues. During the questioning of MLC Kavitha by ED in the Delhi liquor scam, BRS activists put up many posters in Hyderabad slamming the Modi government.

In 2022, when BJP held its national executive committee meeting in Hyderabad, the BRS put up many posters related to the BRS government’s achievements to taunt the saffron party.

When the Centre came out with its annual budget, BRS set up banners at various places in Hyderabad with statistics showing how Telangana had been given a short-shrift in allocation funds.

Now this poster war has spread to districts too. On Friday, MLC Kavitha’s supporters put up posters against BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind for not ensuring the setting up of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad as he had promised in the run-up to the election to Lok Sabha in 2019.

The party workers set up yellow boards at vantage points in Nizamabad on which was written “Idi Maa MP Garu Techina Pasupu Board”. These posters went viral on social media. The issue of setting up the Turmeric Board is politically sensitive as it has an inherent strength to make or mar the election of a candidate from the constituency, as proven in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



