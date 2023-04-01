Home States Telangana

BRS neglecting people for Kalvakuntla family: BJP chief Nadda

BJP chief says KCR pushed state into debt trap, opens party offices  

​ BJP State president Bandi Sanjay addresses the gathering at the virtual inauguration of the party office in Sangareddy by JP Nadda. BJP senior leaders are also seen ​

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday virtually inaugurated party offices in Sangareddy, Jangaon, Warangal, Bhupalpally and Mahabubabad in Telangana and Anantapur and Chittoor districts in Andhra Pradesh. 

Addressing the party activists on the occasion, Nadda severely criticised the BRS government, accusing it of pushing the State which had a surplus balance of Rs 16,000 crore when Telangana was formed into a debt of Rs 3.39 lakh crore. He described BRS as ‘Bhrastachar Rashtra Samithi’, and criticised the party’s leaders for not caring about the welfare of the people in Telangana and dreaming of doing something for the whole country.

Nadda also alleged that the Kaleshwaram project was used as an ATM and that the Chief Minister’s daughter was involved in the Delhi liquor scam. He emphasised that the BJP is a national party and not a family party, with a history built on the foundations of many sacrifices. He also claimed that the BJP government, led by Narendra Modi, was the only one working for the welfare of all sections of people of the country.

Nadda said that the Centre has sanctioned large-scale funds for many development works in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He said that the internet, highway, and airway sectors in the country have developed at twice the speed under the leadership of Modi, and two multimodal logistic parks have been granted to Andhra Pradesh. 

No point resting till BRS is voted out, says Bandi 
BJP State president Bandi Sanjay lashed out at IT Minister KT Rama Rao, stating that ‘Twitter Tillu’ be better beware. He criticised Rama Rao for using the word “broker” for Prime Minister Modi and questioned whether Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was a passport broker or not. 

Sanjay demanded a discussion on development if the government had sincerity and alleged that the Kalvakuntla family was the epicentre of corruption and irregularities in the State. He warned that there is no point in resting until BRS is driven out of Telangana.

In the programme at Sangareddy, BJP senior leaders G Kishan Reddy, K Laxman, Tarun Chugh, Muralidhar Rao, Arvind Menon, Raghunandan Rao, G Premender Reddy and others were also present.
 

