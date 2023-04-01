Home States Telangana

Buoyed by response, TDP eyes comeback in Telangana

Published: 01st April 2023 10:26 AM

N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent Telugu Desam Party meeting, organised at Nampally two days ago has given a boost to party leaders and cadre. The party members, particularly TDP sympathisers who have been with the party since its launch, expressed their happiness about the party’s attempt at a resurgence in Telangana.

During the meeting, TDP leaders from Andhra Pradesh spoke about the development of Hyderabad and other parts of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state during its rule. The leaders who are working to strengthen the party in Telangana said that they are enthused enough by the meeting to reorganise the party and take it to the grassroots level where the TDP retains a measure of goodwill in several constituencies.

An interesting aspect of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s speech was that he did not criticise or target any party, including the ruling party BRS. Naidu recalled the development brought about by the construction of the RGI, ORR and other institutions during his regime.

Last year in December, the TDP held a public meeting in Khammam, which was the first such meeting in Telangana after a fairly long time, indicating that the leadership plans to revamp and regenerate the party in the State. After the public meeting, Naidu held a series of meetings with Telangana unit president Kasani Gnaneswar Mudiraj and other important leaders. He instructed them to tour the entire State to identify the Assembly constituencies where the TDP has a good vote share.

Sources said that the party is likely to contest 20 to 25 Assembly segments in Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Nizamabad. The Nampally meeting is expected to have boosted the leaders to take the TDP to every household (Intintiki Telugu Desam) across the State. Leaders who have stood with TDP since the beginning of their political career, such as former ministers, ex-MLAs, and other important leaders, will be participating in the programme.

