Centre treating Telangana like enemy State: IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though Telangana has been performing far better than any other BJP-ruled State in the country, especially in rural development, the Union government was treating it as an “enemy country” and troubling the State government, alleged IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday.

Addressing a meeting of the Panchayat Raj department here on Friday, he recalled that the Centre did not allow Telangana to construct paddy drying platforms in the State, while allowing drying platforms in Gujarat for fish. “As a result, the State government paid Rs 192 crore for the drying platforms,” Rama Rao said.

He recalled that the rules for FRBM loans were changed midyear and the State’s borrowing capacity was restricted by Rs 20,000 crore. “The Centre also did not release 15th Finance Commission grants. When Sarpanches were blaming the Chief Minister or the Panchayat Raj Minister for not clearing the bills, the BJP leaders circulated this untruth on social media to derive political mileage. Though the State suffered a loss of Rs 1 lakh crore during two-year Covid-19 pandemic, the State’s progress was well balanced,” Rama Rao said.

He said that the number of industries in Telangana was increasing while the State was able to maintain ecological balance at the same time. “The agriculture sector has expanded and the IT exports have increased. Development and welfare are going on simultaneously and integrated development has taken place in the State. There is balanced development in the State,” Rama Rao said.

Quoting a survey, the minister said that the corruption levels in Telangana were very low among 13 surveyed States in the country. The per capita income has tripled in the last eight years, he said.

Funds released

Rama Rao also announced Rs 10 lakh for villages which district-level award, Rs 20 lakh for State level award and Rs 30 lakh for all India award. Besides, he announced that the State government was releasing Rs 707 crore for panchayats.

KTR says

Development works are taking place at a rapid pace in the State due to decentralisation

TS bagged 79 Panchayat awards from 2015 to 2022 from the Centre

Zilla Parishads won seven awards, mandals 16 and Panchayats 56 awards

In 2022, as many as 19 of the 20 top villages under Sansad Adarsh Gramin Yojana were from TS.

TS got first place in ODF awards due to the hard work and planning

