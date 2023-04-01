Congress can work with like-minded parties: Ex-Telangana Minister K Jana Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former minister K Jana Reddy on Friday said that the Congress was open to working with like-minded parties, not just the BRS, in its fight against the BJP. When asked about the possibilities of striking a pre-poll alliance with the BRS, the senior Congress leader said that the people will decide about it.

“This is not the time for discussion regarding the election. When a situation where such an eventuality (alliance with BRS) arises, the people will decide; the situation will decide. Lord Sri Rama, which BJP has faith in, will direct us in a dream,” Jana Reddy said while addressing a press conference organised as part of TPCC’s campaign against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

However, he issued a clarification regarding his statement later in the day. “I didn’t say that there will be an alliance,” Jana Reddy said.

Questioning the manner of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, Jana Reddy said during the press conference that the trial in the defamation petition was started only after the former AICC president questioned the links between “Adani and Pradhani (Prime Minister)”. He said that never in the history of the judiciary has a case been concluded in a matter of a few days.

Stating that Congress was the only party that has protected India’s democratic values, Jana Reddy said that had it acted similarly, any other party in the country would not have survived.

