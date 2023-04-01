Cutting down of ‘dwajastambam’ leads to tension in Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed at Gummadipalli when villagers tried to enter the office of the Forest Ranger in Aswaraopet, demanding the suspension of ranger Abdul Rahman for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus by cutting a wooden ‘dhwajastambam’.

According to information, the villagers brought ‘dhwajastambham’ (naravepa wood) from Podu land to install in front of Ganganamma Talli temple.

They said that they had informed the local forest officials including the range officer about the non-teak dhwajastambham they brought from the nearby Podu land. But Abdul Rahman along with his staff reached the temple and cut the dhawjastambham into pieces and shifted them to the forest range office in a lorry, the villagers alleged. Though it took place on Wednesday night, the villagers remained quiet keeping in view Sriram Navami. On Friday, they laid siege to the forest office in Aswaraopet and raised slogans against the officer. Glass windows of the office were broken when the protesters threw stones.

The villagers demanded that the higher officials suspend the ranger for hurting their religious sentiments. Police and forest staff gathered in large numbers to prevent any untoward incident. The villagers relented after the authorities assured them of action.



KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed at Gummadipalli when villagers tried to enter the office of the Forest Ranger in Aswaraopet, demanding the suspension of ranger Abdul Rahman for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus by cutting a wooden ‘dhwajastambam’. According to information, the villagers brought ‘dhwajastambham’ (naravepa wood) from Podu land to install in front of Ganganamma Talli temple. They said that they had informed the local forest officials including the range officer about the non-teak dhwajastambham they brought from the nearby Podu land. But Abdul Rahman along with his staff reached the temple and cut the dhawjastambham into pieces and shifted them to the forest range office in a lorry, the villagers alleged. Though it took place on Wednesday night, the villagers remained quiet keeping in view Sriram Navami. On Friday, they laid siege to the forest office in Aswaraopet and raised slogans against the officer. Glass windows of the office were broken when the protesters threw stones.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The villagers demanded that the higher officials suspend the ranger for hurting their religious sentiments. Police and forest staff gathered in large numbers to prevent any untoward incident. The villagers relented after the authorities assured them of action.