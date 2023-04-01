Home States Telangana

Cutting down of ‘dwajastambam’ leads to tension in Khammam

The villagers demanded that the higher officials suspend the ranger for hurt their religious sentiments. Police and forest staff gathered in large nubers to prevent any untoward  incident.

Published: 01st April 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed at Gummadipalli when villagers tried to enter the office of the Forest Ranger in Aswaraopet, demanding the suspension of ranger Abdul Rahman for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus by cutting a wooden ‘dhwajastambam’.

According to information, the villagers brought ‘dhwajastambham’ (naravepa wood) from Podu land to install in front of Ganganamma Talli temple.

They said that they had informed the local forest officials including the range officer about the non-teak dhwajastambham they brought from the nearby Podu land. But Abdul Rahman along with his staff reached the temple and cut the dhawjastambham into pieces and shifted them to the forest range office in a lorry, the villagers alleged. Though it took place on Wednesday night, the villagers remained quiet keeping in view Sriram Navami. On Friday, they laid siege to the forest office in Aswaraopet and raised slogans against the officer. Glass windows of the office were broken when the protesters threw stones.

The villagers demanded that the higher officials suspend the ranger for hurting their religious sentiments. Police and forest staff gathered in large numbers to prevent any untoward incident. The villagers relented after the authorities assured them of action.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dwajastambam Khammam Gummadipalli
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp