Flexi war over Turmeric Board starts in Nizamabad

Meanwhile, Arvind released a video to the media stating that BRS MPs did not have the capacity to pose questions properly on the Turmeric issue. 

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : Supporters of BRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday put up flexi banners in Nizamabad to expose the failure of MP Dharmapuri Arvind to bring the Turmeric Board, as he had promised in the signed bond paper during the 2019 General Elections. The banners were displayed at several places, with “This is our MP who brought the Turmeric Board” written on them.

Kavitha’s failure to bring the Turmeric Board is widely believed to have contributed to her loss in the 2019 General Elections as it had become a key poll issue. Arvind had assured farmers that if they elected him, he would bring the Turmeric Board within five days.

Kavitha’s supporters said that despite the Centre’s categorical stand, Arvind has remained silent on the issue. They urge the people to teach Arvind a lesson as he had not brought the Turmeric Board within five days as promised. They also point out that Union Minister Rajnath Singh, the then BJP national leader, had categorically assured the Turmeric Board.

The Nizamabad MP said that Spices Board offices were established in some States to deal with specific items, and on the same lines, the Spices Board extension office was established in Nizamabad to deal with turmeric crop issues and provide necessary assistance to farmers. 

The Spices Board allocated Rs 30 crore to the office, he said. He said that the Centre had told Parliament that if the State government came forward, it was ready to extend help to the state in implementing the Market Intervention scheme. 
 

