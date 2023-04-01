Home States Telangana

Plea of accused to be tried as minors rejected by Nampally court

They were arrested by the police and identified by the girl. 

Published: 01st April 2023 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

judge, court

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nampally court on Friday rejected a plea by four of the six accused in the sensational Jubilee Hills minor rape case to try them as minors. Following this, five of the six accused in the case will face trial as adults while the sixth accused will face trial as a juvenile. 

It may be mentioned here that on September 30, 2022, the Juvenile Justice Board, based on a report by a Professor of Psychiatry from the Institute of Mental Health, that four of the five minors were physically and mentally fit, ordered them to be tried as adults while the fifth minor was to face trial as a juvenile. 

Following this, the four accused approached the court pleading to be tried as minors.  In May 2022, the six accused allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl. They were arrested by the police and identified by the girl. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nampally court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp