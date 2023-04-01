Plea of accused to be tried as minors rejected by Nampally court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nampally court on Friday rejected a plea by four of the six accused in the sensational Jubilee Hills minor rape case to try them as minors. Following this, five of the six accused in the case will face trial as adults while the sixth accused will face trial as a juvenile.

It may be mentioned here that on September 30, 2022, the Juvenile Justice Board, based on a report by a Professor of Psychiatry from the Institute of Mental Health, that four of the five minors were physically and mentally fit, ordered them to be tried as adults while the fifth minor was to face trial as a juvenile.

Following this, the four accused approached the court pleading to be tried as minors. In May 2022, the six accused allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl. They were arrested by the police and identified by the girl.

