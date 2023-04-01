Student dies by suicide at Nizamabad govt medical college, reason unknown

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Mosam Sanath, 22, a second-year MBBS student of Government Medical College, Nizamabad, allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room. His friends who noticed his limp body dangling from the ceiling fan on Friday immediately alerted the college principal who called the police.

The motive for the suicide is not yet known. The police said they were investigating his death from all angles.

According to Principal I Indira, Sanath lived in Room No: 318 on the third floor of the hotel building. He went to his friend’s room to sleep for the night. In the morning, he was not in the room. When his friends went to his room, they found him dead.

After receiving information, Sanath’ss parents and family members reached the hostel in the afternoon. Later police, after a preliminary inquiry, shifted the body to Government General Hospital Nizamabad for a post-mortem examination. Later, the family members took his body to their native village in an ambulance.

Sanath was a native of Ramagiri in the Peddapally district. His father works in Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. Sanath’s elder brother lives abroad.

Sanath did his SSC in his native place. He completed his Intermediate course at Sri Chaithanya College in Bachupally. He secured 82097 ranks in NEET. He scored 977 marks in intermediate. He scored 9.2 percentile in SSC. He completed the second-year MBBS examinations on March 23. Practical exams are scheduled for Saturday. He went to a movie with his friends last night. His friends said he appeared to be alright. there was nothing amiss about him. They returned to their hostel after midnight. He seemed to have not been very much worried about his performance in the examinations.

He started a WhatsApp group in which he posted a text message that he wanted to end his life even before he appeared at Pharmacology Paper 1 examination but decided against it as his death might disturb other students.

The police registered a case under Section 174 of IPC (death occurring under unnatural circumstances). ACP M Kiran Kumar said that they are yet to find the motive behind the suicide.

