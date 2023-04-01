Home States Telangana

Telangana HC notices to AP govt, CID on searches at CA firm

Taking up the plea, the court issued notices to the Government of AP and CID and adjourned the matter to April 13.

Published: 01st April 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the Department of Home, Andhra Pradesh, and the DSP, AP CID, directing them to file counters in a petition filed by Brahmayya & Co.

The CA firm had filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court challenging the conducting of searches at its premises, duplicating records and detaining employees and partners.

The petitioner also stated that the CID requested their information concerning Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt Ltd on March 28. K Shravan, a partner in the firm, went to Vijayawada to submit it. However, the petition stated that Shravan was detained by the CID in Vijayawada and the CID officials were not allowing Shravan and other staff members to leave the office premises.

Taking up the plea, the court issued notices to the Government of AP and CID and adjourned the matter to April 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana HC CA firm CID
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp