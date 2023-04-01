Telangana HC notices to AP govt, CID on searches at CA firm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the Department of Home, Andhra Pradesh, and the DSP, AP CID, directing them to file counters in a petition filed by Brahmayya & Co.

The CA firm had filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court challenging the conducting of searches at its premises, duplicating records and detaining employees and partners.

The petitioner also stated that the CID requested their information concerning Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt Ltd on March 28. K Shravan, a partner in the firm, went to Vijayawada to submit it. However, the petition stated that Shravan was detained by the CID in Vijayawada and the CID officials were not allowing Shravan and other staff members to leave the office premises.

Taking up the plea, the court issued notices to the Government of AP and CID and adjourned the matter to April 13.

