TPCC chief Revanth Reddy lodges complaint with ED, asks it to probe TSPSC paper leak

He said that the government has been booking cases against those who are questioning its failures while those who leaked the question papers are untouched. 

Published: 01st April 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

​ TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders leave the office of the Enforcement Directorate after complaining, in Hyderabad on Friday ​

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging money laundering in the TSPSC question paper leak scandal, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday formally complained to the zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) in Hyderabad, asking them to investigate the case. 

Alleging that all transactions were done in cash mode, Revanth claimed that the recruitment examinations conducted by the TSPSC were carried out with “favour, affection and ill-will” putting at stake the careers of 30 lahks unemployed youth.

“The arrested accused Praveen Kumar and Rajashekhar Reddy transferred money through illegal means to foreign countries. Several candidates flew from Australia, Canada, USA, and others from where applicants descended in the State to take the Group 1 exam,” Revanth told the media after complaining. He said that since the case was registered under Sections 420 and 120B of the IPC, the ED could investigate it. 

“Section officer in the confidential section Shankara Lakshmi should be A1, and the TSPSC chairman and secretary should be A2 and A3 as no one is allowed to enter the confidential section without their knowledge,” he said.

Accusing the government of having no concern about the future of unemployed youths, Revanth said that the State government doesn’t even consider conducting the exams with utmost care. 

He indicted IT Minister KT Rama Rao as having nexus with the accused in the leakage scandal either directly or indirectly. “There is nothing wrong in hanging the bigwigs in the government who are linked with the scandal,” Revanth said. He alleged that while the TSPSC lower-rung employees sold the leaked question papers, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was busy expanding his party in Maharashtra, and KT Rama Rao with partying in Jubilee Hills.

