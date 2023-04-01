TSPSC leak: BJP to target KTR till he resigns as Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During a meeting, BJP State leaders were given a clear direction on how to make the most out of the TSPSC question papers’ leak scam by questioning the failure of the ruling BRS chaired by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay at the party office in Nampally on Friday.

It was decided at the meeting that the BJP would not settle for anything less than the resignation of IT Minister KT Rama Rao. A resolution to this effect was also passed.

Calling out “the lies” of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on compensation for farmers through the SDRF, Sanjay found fault with the State government trying to make it look like Rs 10,000 per acre announced by the chief minister as compensation for crop loss due to unseasonal rains and hail storms was coming from the State exchequer.

