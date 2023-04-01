Home States Telangana

TSPSC leak: BJP to target KTR till he resigns as Minister

It was decided at the meeting that the BJP was not going to settle for anything less than the resignation of IT Minister KT Rama Rao. A resolution to this effect was also passed. 

Published: 01st April 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During a meeting, BJP State leaders were given a clear direction on how to make the most out of the TSPSC question papers’ leak scam by questioning the failure of the ruling BRS chaired by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay at the party office in Nampally on Friday. 

It was decided at the meeting that the BJP would not settle for anything less than the resignation of IT Minister KT Rama Rao. A resolution to this effect was also passed. 

Calling out “the lies” of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on compensation for farmers through the SDRF, Sanjay found fault with the State government trying to make it look like Rs 10,000 per acre announced by the chief minister as compensation for crop loss due to unseasonal rains and hail storms was coming from the State exchequer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSPSC leak BJP KTR
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp