Veterinary doctor murder case: Telangana officer challenges remarks

He said that no notice was sent by the Commission under Section 8B prior to recording the unfavourable findings against him.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jaruplavath Pandu, the then tahsildar and Mandal Executive Magistrate of Farooqnagar Mandal, Ranga Reddy district, filed a writ petition challenging the adverse remarks/findings recorded by SV Sirpurkar Commission in his report presented on January 28, 2022.

He stated that the findings hurt his reputation and government service, as well as his service condition, as the direction for conducting departmental proceedings against him was arbitrary, illegal, unreasonable, and a violation of his fundamental rights. 

Pandu claimed that while serving as tahsildar in Farooqnagar Mandal, the four accused -- Mohammad Arif, Jollu Siva, Jollu Naveen Kumar, and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu, allegedly raped and murdered a veterinary doctor named Disha.

The petitioner also alleged that a regular First Class Judiciary Magistrate from Shadnagar was asked to attend a workshop on November 30, 2019, at the District Court Complex in Mahaboobnagar. That day, he was designated as an in-charge Judicial First Class Magistrate to fulfil responsibilities.

He claimed that the police presented the four accused before him for remand under Section 167 Cr.PC and that the Ministerial staff who supported him filed essential paperwork for their custody. As a result, he ordered custody for further inquiry.

He said that no notice was sent by the Commission under Section 8B before recording the unfavourable findings against him. To that extent, the commission’s conclusions appear invalid, violating Section 8B of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.

Image used for representational purpose only.
