Home States Telangana

BRS, BJP keep Twitterati entertained on All Fools Day

The day, also the beginning of the financial year, saw a fresh Twitter war between the BRS and BJP levelling allegations against Modi and KCR with funny captions, yet serious content.

Published: 02nd April 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter logo (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Playing pranks on friends and forwarding messages which appear to be true and yet are false is quite the norm on April 1, the All Fools Day.While many citizens steered clear of practical jokes, the political foot soldiers and leaders of BJP and BRS ensured that people were kept entertained. The day, also the beginning of the financial year, saw a fresh Twitter war between the BRS and BJP levelling allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, with funny captions, yet serious content.

“Unemployed youth will be given Rs 3,016 allowance — CM KCR,” BJP state president Bandi Sanjay tweeted, with the disclaimer informing the Twitterati, “If you believed that, Happy April Fools Day.”
The Tweet came with a photo in which the Chief Minister could be seen laughing his heart out, and a message sent to the unemployed which read: “Your a/c number xxxxxxxx420 has been credited with Rs 3016/- available balance is Rs (pictures of three bells), Thank you KCR (an upside down smiley).”
“Will get the Hussain Sagar cleaned and turn the water like coconut water — KCR. If you believed that, Happy April Fools Day,” another user tweeted.

Some mentioned 30-bed hospitals in all mandal headquarters, free and compulsory education from KG to PG, constructing 2BHK houses, installing Telangana martyrs statues on Tank Bund, making Hyderabad a signal-free city, and many more promises made by the Chief Minister in the past.The BRS followers were also quick to reply to Sanjay, poking fun at the Prime Minister.

“Rs 15 lakh credited to your account. Celebrate April Fools Day as Happy Jumla Diwas,” one replied.
“SMS FROM HDFC BANK Your Ac XXXXXXXX0289 Credited INR 15,00,000.00 by PM KD (KAALA DHAN) scheme on 01/04/23-.Avl Bal INR 15,00,0100.99.-” tweeted another.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
April fool BJP vs BRS twitter war
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp