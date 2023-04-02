BRS, BJP keep Twitterati entertained on All Fools Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Playing pranks on friends and forwarding messages which appear to be true and yet are false is quite the norm on April 1, the All Fools Day.While many citizens steered clear of practical jokes, the political foot soldiers and leaders of BJP and BRS ensured that people were kept entertained. The day, also the beginning of the financial year, saw a fresh Twitter war between the BRS and BJP levelling allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, with funny captions, yet serious content.

“Unemployed youth will be given Rs 3,016 allowance — CM KCR,” BJP state president Bandi Sanjay tweeted, with the disclaimer informing the Twitterati, “If you believed that, Happy April Fools Day.”

The Tweet came with a photo in which the Chief Minister could be seen laughing his heart out, and a message sent to the unemployed which read: “Your a/c number xxxxxxxx420 has been credited with Rs 3016/- available balance is Rs (pictures of three bells), Thank you KCR (an upside down smiley).”

“Will get the Hussain Sagar cleaned and turn the water like coconut water — KCR. If you believed that, Happy April Fools Day,” another user tweeted.

Unemployed youth will be given ₹3016 allowance - CM KCR



If you believed that Happy April Fools Day ! pic.twitter.com/059hKD8osw April 1, 2023

Some mentioned 30-bed hospitals in all mandal headquarters, free and compulsory education from KG to PG, constructing 2BHK houses, installing Telangana martyrs statues on Tank Bund, making Hyderabad a signal-free city, and many more promises made by the Chief Minister in the past.The BRS followers were also quick to reply to Sanjay, poking fun at the Prime Minister.

“Rs 15 lakh credited to your account. Celebrate April Fools Day as Happy Jumla Diwas,” one replied.

“SMS FROM HDFC BANK Your Ac XXXXXXXX0289 Credited INR 15,00,000.00 by PM KD (KAALA DHAN) scheme on 01/04/23-.Avl Bal INR 15,00,0100.99.-” tweeted another.

