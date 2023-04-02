BRS chief KCR eyes 200 local bodies in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday called for the unification of farmers across the country, expressing confidence that they would emerge victorious if they work with sincerity. On Saturday, KCR welcomed several leaders from the Maharashtra Shetkari Sanghatana, including Sharad Joshi Praneeth into the BRS fold at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, KCR said that the BRS would field candidates in 200 seats in the coming local elections in Maharashtra and bag a majority of these seats.Stating that there is hardly any change in the fortune of farmers in the country even after 14 Prime Ministers, he recalled the 13 months of struggle by farmers in Delhi against the three black laws enacted by the BJP-led Union government. He also recalled the hurtful statements made by the BJP leaders against the farmers, to the extent of calling them terrorists, Khalistanis, and separatists.

“Finally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to bow to the will of the people, apologise and withdraw the black laws,” the chief minister said. “Farmers’ agitation and struggle are valid and protected under the Constitution. There is nothing impossible if we work with sincerity,” he said.

KCR became emotional in the meeting, recalling the many ups and downs he faced during his five-decade long political career. He said that with struggle, the State has achieved great things. He advised the farmer union leaders to visit the Kaleshwaram project to see how it is helping develop the agriculture sector in the State.

“Before the formation of Telangana, we used to get reports of farmers and weavers taking the extreme step almost on a daily basis. Now, after stabilisation of the agriculture sector with power and water, there is no such situation in the state. I hope the Telangana model is implemented across the nation for development of farmers,” he said.

KCR accused Modi of not constructing even a single FCI godown in the country. Citing the example of Singapore which has grown without natural resources, he questioned why India was struggling with development. “India is utilising only 19,000 tmcft while wasting 70,000 tmcft water. Only 43 crore acres of land is being cultivated, while we have 83 crore acres of cultivable land,” he said.

Reacting to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis asking him what he had done in his State, KCR countered by asking him what has been done for the farmers of Maharashtra. Ministers Harish Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, MP BB Patil, MLC Palla Rajeswar Reddy, and others were present.

