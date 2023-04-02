BRS man dies of cardiac arrest at party event

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Tragedy struck the ‘Athmeeya Sammelanam’ event on Saturday when Bandari Narender, the Raithu Sangam district leader, died of a cardiac arrest in Jagtial. He was the husband of Bandari Rajitha, the municipal councillor of Jagtial’s 33rd division.

Narender collapsed while dancing with party activists during a rally organised at the New Bus Station to receive BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. Despite the party workers’ immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and hospitalisation, Narender passed away while undergoing treatment.

The festive atmosphere in the town, decorated with festoons and BRS flags, turned gloomy with the sudden death of the party leader.

The function hall where the ‘Athmeeya Sammelanam’ was to have been held quickly became a venue for a condolence meeting. Kavitha, Minister Koppula Eshwar, and MLAs M Sanjay Kumar, K Vidyasagar Rao and Sunke Ravishankar paid rich tributes to Narender at the condolence meeting.

Kavitha expressed shock over the sudden death of Narender and assured all support to his family. Later, they visited Narender’s house to console his wife and family members.

