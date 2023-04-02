Home States Telangana

ED raids prominent infra groups on money laundering suspicion

ED on Saturday carried out searches at prominent infra companies, Phoenix Infratech, Sahithi Infra and Pulsus HealthTech LLP for alleged money laundering and violation of FEMA Act.

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday carried out searches at prominent infra companies, Phoenix Infratech, Sahithi Infra and Pulsus HealthTech LLP for alleged money laundering and violation of FEMA Act. The agency officials conducted raids at 19 places of the companies, including offices and residences of the directors. The ED action comes in the wake of cases registered with the Central Crime Station, Hyderabad, against Sahithi Infra for allegedly cheating customers.

Those whose residences and offices the ED raided included Pulsus Healthcare designated partner Srinu Babu Gedela and Gopikrishna, managing director of Phoenix Infratech India Private Ltd and also director in 18 other companies of the group. The agency sources stated that several suspicious transactions in the name of employees were carried out to diverted fund from one company to another.

The ED reportedly identified an agreement between Sahithi and Phoenix to construct a joint venture in Ameenpur. The investigating officials called financial manager of Phoenix, Srinivas, who reportedly is taking care of finances of the entire group and found the same suspicious transactions the Income Tax department stumbled on last August.

The ED filed a case against Sahithi Infra under PMLA Act based on the CCS investigation into alleged diversion of the funds the firm  collected from customers during pre-launch of its housing project. The agency is suspecting that Sahithi funnelled the money to Phoenix and Pulsus Healthtech. Sahithi Infratech MD Lakshminarayan and directors were arrested by the CCS police last December.

The ED teams who started raids since early morning with security backup fro the Central forces reportedly seized several hard disks and pen drives, account log books, etc.Phoenix Infratech which is constructing high-raise commercial buildings at several prime locations in Hyderabad faced serious allegations of   investment by prominent persons in the company.

The Income Tax department conducted searches for almost three days in August and seized documents from the Phoenix offices as well as directors’ residences for tax evasion from 2018 to 2022 fiscal years.
Sources stated that the Income Tax officials sent a report to the ED seeking a probe into money laundering angel.The agency teams are likely to continue raids on the second day on Sunday.

