Grand welcome for champion Nikhat Zareen in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A grand welcome awaited Telangana boxer Nikhat Zareen as she landed in Hyderabad on Saturday after her recent win in the IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships in New Delhi. Zareen created history by becoming the first Indian boxer after Mary Kom to win two golds at World Championships. A large number of fans had turned up to catch a glimpse of the sports star upon her arrival.

State Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud, Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman E Anjaneya Goud, former BCCI junior selection committee chairman and State badminton association official V Chamundeswaranath along with other officials received her at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.

The minister and officials felicitated the boxer on return and took her in a procession in an open top jeep. Srinivas Goud lauded the boxers’ achievements and hoped that she would continue to bring laurels to the State and the country.

