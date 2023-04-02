KCR trying to divert attention from conman Sukesh’s ‘revelations’: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of trying to divert the attention of the people from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s claim that he had given Rs 15 crore to the BRS by flying in leaders of Maharashtra farmer unions to join the BRS.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office in Nampally, Sanjay alleged that KCR ordered police officials to create a “Bengal-like” violent political situation by remanding BJP workers for raising their voice against the BRS. He alleged that the chief minister was silent on the TSPSC question papers’ leak as his son and BRS working president KT Rama Rao and other top leaders of the pink party were linked to the case.

BRS and Congress will join hands soon: Bandi

On YSRTP chief YS Sharmila seeking the support of Congress and BJP to fight BRS, Sanjay told media that he had informed her that he was not willing to join forces with the Congress, which he alleged, was poised to strike an alliance with the pink party.

“Their own leaders, including Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Jana Reddy, have openly revealed that the Congress could get into an alliance with the BRS. All the protests Congress is holding against BRS are fake. As elections approach, they will come together,” he stated.

Write to Prez: Indrasena

BJP senior leader N Indrasena Reddy dared the State government to write to the President of India seeking an inquiry into the TSPSC question papers leak, if it was committed to catching the big fish behind the scam.

Indrasena Reddy said that only the President had the authority to take action against TSPSC, which is a constitutional body. He reminded that in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, when N Kiran Kumar Reddy was the chief minister, a similar situation happened, and at the time, the State government had written to the President seeking an inquiry into the case.

“Some of the TSPSC members had resigned and some retired after the inquiry. This is a serious offence which deserves criminal prosecution. The State government can’t just wash its hands off the case saying TSPSC members were not involved,” he said.

Agreeing that TSPSC was a constitutional body which has total autonomy, he questioned as to why KCR had summoned the chairman and former chairman of the Commission to Pragathi Bhavan in that case.

Indrasena Reddy also faulted KCR for giving a clean chit to the TSPSC secretary. “As per rule 16 (4) (D) of TSPSC rules and regulations, arrangement and conduct of exams in total secrecy was the sole domain of the secretary, and not that of the chairman,” he said.

He said that the duty of TSPSC chairman and members was only to prepare the syllabus, release notification for the exam, identify the subject matter experts to draft the question papers and answer papers, find experts to do vetting of the given papers whether they were correct or not, and to finally select one set of question papers after reviewing the suggestions from experts.

