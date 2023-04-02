‘Let’s unite for youth’: YSRTP president Sharmila to Congress, BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an interesting development, YSRTP president Y S Sharmila dialled Opposition leaders, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday, appealing to them to chalk out a joint action plan in the fight for unemployed youth. She suggested conducting a protest march to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s official residence, Pragathi Bhavan.

“It is high time Opposition parties come together and have a joint action plan to fight against the BRS government that is playing with the lives of unemployed, educated youth. Let us march together towards Pragathi Bhavan and bring KCR to task. If we fail at this moment to come together, then KCR will finish the Opposition parties in spirit,” Sharmila told the BRS and Congress state presidents. It is learnt that she also discussed the TSPSC paper leakage scandal with Revanth and Sanjay.

In a statement, the YSRTP stated that Bandi Sanjay had extended support and assured a meeting very soon. The statement also said that Revanth too felt the need for opposition parties to join hands and fight for the unemployed of the state, and conveyed to Sharmila that they will take a decision after discussing it in the party.It may be noted that the Opposition party leaders, Bandi Sanjay and Revanth Reddy, were served notices by the government.Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress have not released any statement in this regard.

