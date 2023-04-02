Home States Telangana

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat from Secunderabad to Tirupati on April 8

The semi high-speed train reduces the travel time by three hours and 30 minutes compared to regular trains, making the journey seamless for those visiting the pilgrim city of Tirupati from Hyderabad.

Published: 02nd April 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off Vande Bharat Express at KSR City railway station in Bengaluru on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the second Vande Bharat Express gifted to the two Telugu States, at 11 am from the Secunderabad Railway Station on April 8.

The train which will depart from Secunderabad at 11.30 am, will stop at 10 railway stations during its maiden journey, before arriving at the Tirupati Railway Station, its final destination at 9 pm.

As per the regular schedule, the train will stop at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole and Nellore stations. However, the inaugural Vande Bharat will have halts at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore and Gudur stations.

The train will cover a distance of 660.77 km in a span of 8 hours and 30 minutes. The semi high-speed train reduces the travel time by three hours and 30 minutes compared to regular trains, making the journey seamless for those visiting the pilgrim city of Tirupati from Hyderabad.

Kishan Reddy has stated that the train stopping at more stations during the inaugural trip gives the people in those areas an opportunity to experience the rapid strides India has been making in building an ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.’

