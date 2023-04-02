Telangana BJP finalises ‘to-do’ list to keep cadres busy till Assembly polls

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP has chalked out long-term plans that will keep its leaders and cadre busy until at least the upcoming elections. The first item on the BJP’s to-do list is to complete the “Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan” by April 10.

During a meeting chaired by BJP State President Bandi Sanjay at the party office, which continued till late on Friday, the party’s state office-bearers, district presidents, and in-charges were given clear directions about the course of action for the next eight months.

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on April 8 to flag off a Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Tirupati, the party plans a major public meeting at the Parade Grounds.

The Prime Minister’s weekly “Mann Ki Baat” will complete 100 episodes on April 30 and . To mark the occasion, BJP leaders have been asked to make arrangements to air the programme at 100 centres in each of the 119 Assembly segments in the state.

In the second week of May, meetings will be held in all Assembly constituencies with 500 main leaders in each of these constituencies. June and July will see party workers going door-to-door with the slogan “Saalu Dora Selavu Dora,” explaining the failures of the TRS government to the people.

Separate community meetings involving women, farmers, youth, intellectuals, and so on, will be held in August and September, in all the Assembly constituencies.

BJP will be holding “Vijaya Sankalpa” rallies in all the Assembly segments in October and November, which will be the last leg of the party’s activities before the campaigning begins in earnest.The packed schedule means that Bandi Sanjay will no longer be holding padayatras or bus yatras.

In addition to the schedule, the focus of the party will also be on agitations against the state government, be it on TSPSC question paper leaks or the Delhi liquor policy scam.

HYDERABAD: The BJP has chalked out long-term plans that will keep its leaders and cadre busy until at least the upcoming elections. The first item on the BJP’s to-do list is to complete the “Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan” by April 10. During a meeting chaired by BJP State President Bandi Sanjay at the party office, which continued till late on Friday, the party’s state office-bearers, district presidents, and in-charges were given clear directions about the course of action for the next eight months. In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on April 8 to flag off a Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Tirupati, the party plans a major public meeting at the Parade Grounds. The Prime Minister’s weekly “Mann Ki Baat” will complete 100 episodes on April 30 and . To mark the occasion, BJP leaders have been asked to make arrangements to air the programme at 100 centres in each of the 119 Assembly segments in the state.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the second week of May, meetings will be held in all Assembly constituencies with 500 main leaders in each of these constituencies. June and July will see party workers going door-to-door with the slogan “Saalu Dora Selavu Dora,” explaining the failures of the TRS government to the people. Separate community meetings involving women, farmers, youth, intellectuals, and so on, will be held in August and September, in all the Assembly constituencies. BJP will be holding “Vijaya Sankalpa” rallies in all the Assembly segments in October and November, which will be the last leg of the party’s activities before the campaigning begins in earnest.The packed schedule means that Bandi Sanjay will no longer be holding padayatras or bus yatras. In addition to the schedule, the focus of the party will also be on agitations against the state government, be it on TSPSC question paper leaks or the Delhi liquor policy scam.