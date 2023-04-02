Home States Telangana

Telangana govt tweaks sheep distribution scheme again

The State government has decided to make the beneficiaries pay their DDs, making the district collectors responsible for overseeing the beneficiary deposits, releasing subsidy amounts.

Published: 02nd April 2023 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

A flock of sheep being sold at the Jiyaguda market on Tuesday

Representational image. ( File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has tweaked the sheep distribution scheme once again, after implementing the direct beneficiary transfer (DBT) method as a pilot project in the Munugode assembly constituency, to distribute sheep units to beneficiaries of the scheme.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, along with Chief Secretary Santi Kumari, held a video conference with all the district collectors on Saturday. The State government has decided to make the beneficiaries pay their DDs, making the district collectors responsible for overseeing the beneficiary deposits, releasing subsidy amounts and other processes.

Senior officials selected by the collector will go along with the beneficiaries to procure the units. The veterinary officials will be restricted to monitoring the health of the sheep and their insurance now. Another change this time is that the sheep units will be transported to the local MLA camp offices first, from where they will be dispatched to mandals, where people’s representatives will oversee the process of sheep units reaching the beneficiaries.

Over 3 L yet to get units

As per official data, as many as 3.38 lakh beneficiaries are yet to receive their sheep units.

