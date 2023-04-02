TSPSC Secy, member questioned in paper leak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the TSPSC question paper leak case, on Saturday questioned Commission Secretary Anita Ramachandran and member B Linga Reddy. The main accused, Praveen, and co-accused Ramesh were personal assistants to Anita Ramachandran and Linga Reddy respectively.

While Praveen has been sent to judicial custody, police have Ramesh in their custody to find out whether more people were involved in the paper leak case.Anita Ramachandran was questioned for two hours in the morning about Praveen’s nature of work and his access to confidential rooms. Her statement was recorded by the SIT. Linga Reddy appeared for questioning in the afternoon. They were also questioned about the method of preparation of question papers. The duo were served notices on Friday to appear for questioning on Saturday.

The SIT has so far arrested 15 persons, including Praveen and Ramesh in the case apart from questioning scores of candidates who scored more than 100 marks in the Group I preliminary exam.Meanwhile, Telangana Congress on Saturday lodged a complaint with ACB urging it to investigate the question paper leak. Congress leaders said that prevention of corruption Act applicable in this case as TSPSC members are government servants.

