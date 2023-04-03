Home States Telangana

80,000 posts to be filled in next 6 months: Harish

The Minister questioned why the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, was not doing anything about the 16 lakh vacant jobs in the country.

Published: 03rd April 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Announcing that the State government will fill 80,000 vacant posts in the next six months, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday advised unemployed youth to not fall into the Opposition’s trap. Harish Rao was speaking at a Athmeeya Sammelanam organised at Narayanaraopet in Siddipet constituency.

“You must remember that the TSPSC question paper leak was identified by the government itself, and cases were registered against the culprits. The Opposition parties did not even know about it till the media covered it,” the Minister said.

He assured the gathering that the BRS government was committed to creating employment opportunities and has already taken measures towards that goal. “The State’s development and welfare programmes are successfully ongoing,” Harish Rao said.

He said that if BJP and Congress governments in States across the country will collapse if they try to emulate the development activities undertaken by the BRS government in Telangana. “The new Secretariat complex has been named after Dr BR Ambedkar. The Opposition’s words are all lies, and the government will take action to provide opportunities for those who build houses on their land within 15 days,” he said.

The Minister questioned why the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, was not doing anything about the 16 lakh vacant jobs in the country. He promised to protect workers who face difficulty by saying that he would be with them like a father, elder, younger brother, or son.

He stated that there is no party, and all that matters is serving the people. During the event, the Minister spoke at length about the various schemes implemented by the State government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSPSC question paper leak T Harish Rao
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp