80,000 posts to be filled in next 6 months: Harish

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Announcing that the State government will fill 80,000 vacant posts in the next six months, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday advised unemployed youth to not fall into the Opposition’s trap. Harish Rao was speaking at a Athmeeya Sammelanam organised at Narayanaraopet in Siddipet constituency.

“You must remember that the TSPSC question paper leak was identified by the government itself, and cases were registered against the culprits. The Opposition parties did not even know about it till the media covered it,” the Minister said.

He assured the gathering that the BRS government was committed to creating employment opportunities and has already taken measures towards that goal. “The State’s development and welfare programmes are successfully ongoing,” Harish Rao said.

He said that if BJP and Congress governments in States across the country will collapse if they try to emulate the development activities undertaken by the BRS government in Telangana. “The new Secretariat complex has been named after Dr BR Ambedkar. The Opposition’s words are all lies, and the government will take action to provide opportunities for those who build houses on their land within 15 days,” he said.

The Minister questioned why the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, was not doing anything about the 16 lakh vacant jobs in the country. He promised to protect workers who face difficulty by saying that he would be with them like a father, elder, younger brother, or son.

He stated that there is no party, and all that matters is serving the people. During the event, the Minister spoke at length about the various schemes implemented by the State government.

SIDDIPET: Announcing that the State government will fill 80,000 vacant posts in the next six months, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday advised unemployed youth to not fall into the Opposition’s trap. Harish Rao was speaking at a Athmeeya Sammelanam organised at Narayanaraopet in Siddipet constituency. “You must remember that the TSPSC question paper leak was identified by the government itself, and cases were registered against the culprits. The Opposition parties did not even know about it till the media covered it,” the Minister said. He assured the gathering that the BRS government was committed to creating employment opportunities and has already taken measures towards that goal. “The State’s development and welfare programmes are successfully ongoing,” Harish Rao said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said that if BJP and Congress governments in States across the country will collapse if they try to emulate the development activities undertaken by the BRS government in Telangana. “The new Secretariat complex has been named after Dr BR Ambedkar. The Opposition’s words are all lies, and the government will take action to provide opportunities for those who build houses on their land within 15 days,” he said. The Minister questioned why the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, was not doing anything about the 16 lakh vacant jobs in the country. He promised to protect workers who face difficulty by saying that he would be with them like a father, elder, younger brother, or son. He stated that there is no party, and all that matters is serving the people. During the event, the Minister spoke at length about the various schemes implemented by the State government.