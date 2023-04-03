Bandi: What did KCR do for tribals except cheat them?

By Express News Service

MULUGU: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao release a white paper on what his government had done for tribals in the last nine years. Addressing BJP booth committee members in Mulugu, Sanjay said before the 2018 Assembly elections, KCR had promised to implement 12 per cent reservations for Scheduled Tribes, but did not do so linking his promise to reservations for Muslims.

“It was a conspiracy to hoodwink tribals. If the Chief Minister is sincere, he should promulgate an ordinance and implement a 12 per cent quota for STs. Does he have the commitment to do so?” the BJP MP asked.

Sanjay also accused KCR of cheating tribals by dodging the issue of providing title deeds for podu lands. “KCR also failed to allot land to establish the Tribal University at Mulugu,” he alleged.

“Do we re-elect this Chief Minister who had spent crores of rupees to try to defeat an Adivasi woman Droupadi Murmu fielded by the BJP in the last Presidential elections? While as many as 12 STs were accommodated in the Narendra Modi Cabinet at the Centre, KCR has inducted just one ST in his Cabinet,” Sanjay alleged.

Alleging that KCR and his family had amassed huge wealth running into thousands of crores, the BJP State president said the family was running a liquor trade with hundreds of crores and investing thousands of crores in foreign countries. He alleged that KCR had made Telangana bankrupt by resorting to borrowing over Rs 5 lakh crore.

MULUGU: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao release a white paper on what his government had done for tribals in the last nine years. Addressing BJP booth committee members in Mulugu, Sanjay said before the 2018 Assembly elections, KCR had promised to implement 12 per cent reservations for Scheduled Tribes, but did not do so linking his promise to reservations for Muslims. “It was a conspiracy to hoodwink tribals. If the Chief Minister is sincere, he should promulgate an ordinance and implement a 12 per cent quota for STs. Does he have the commitment to do so?” the BJP MP asked. Sanjay also accused KCR of cheating tribals by dodging the issue of providing title deeds for podu lands. “KCR also failed to allot land to establish the Tribal University at Mulugu,” he alleged. “Do we re-elect this Chief Minister who had spent crores of rupees to try to defeat an Adivasi woman Droupadi Murmu fielded by the BJP in the last Presidential elections? While as many as 12 STs were accommodated in the Narendra Modi Cabinet at the Centre, KCR has inducted just one ST in his Cabinet,” Sanjay alleged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Alleging that KCR and his family had amassed huge wealth running into thousands of crores, the BJP State president said the family was running a liquor trade with hundreds of crores and investing thousands of crores in foreign countries. He alleged that KCR had made Telangana bankrupt by resorting to borrowing over Rs 5 lakh crore.