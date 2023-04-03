ED has registered case in TSPSC leak, claims Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday claimed that based on a complaint lodged by Congress, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case and ordered an investigation into the TSPSC question paper leak.

The TPCC chief also alleged that TSPSC member Prof Bandi Linga Reddy, whose PA Ramesh was arrested in the case, is the brother-in-law of Rajasekhar Reddy, special secretary to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Stating that Rajashekhar Reddy worked under KCR when he was a Union minister, Revanth said, “Earlier, Rajasekhar Reddy was in central services, and was brought to State on the request of KCR. After completing seven years in the State, he was deported based on our complaint.

However, Rajasekhar Reddy took VRS and was appointed special secretary to the CM. Now, as his relative is involved in the TSPSC scandal, we want to know the relation between KCR and Rajasekhar Reddy.”He also alleged that Rajasekhar Reddy was part of Sahara and ESI scams along with KCR, the then Union Minister.

Party finalises plans

Revanth was addressing a press conference after holding an executive meeting, along with AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre where the party decided to carry out protests against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, TSPSC scandal, and resumption of his padayatra. The party also decided to launch a postcard agitation addressing the Prime Minister.

The TPCC will organise an iftar party on April 7, and on April 8, the Congress will hold Satyagraha at Mancherial as part of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra. Revanth said that he would resume his padayatra from April 10 from the Jukkal constituency. The first phase of Revanth’s Yatra would be concluded after covering five Assembly constituencies in Zahe-erabad Lok Sabha constituency and seven in Medak.

Public meeting in Gajwel

Revanth announced a public meeting with one lakh people in Gajwel constituency, represented by KCR, between April 20 and 25, in which the Congress will demand the sacking of IT Minister KT Rama Rao and impeachment of TSPSC chairman and members.

Inactive office-bearers to be removed

The Congress executive committee decided to remove from their posts those office-bearers, including general secretaries and vice-presidents, who have not attended any of the executive body meetings after their induction.

Earlier in the day, responding to KCR’s claims of no farmer suicides in Telangana, Revanth, in a tweet, challenged the CM to an open debate in the presence of Rythu Swarjya Vedika.

