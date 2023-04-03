Home States Telangana

Experts caution Telangana to prepare for fourth wave

‘Forthcoming festival season could trigger upsurge in Covid cases’

Published: 03rd April 2023 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana also may see a surge in Covid-19 cases if the trend of increasing numbers observed in many states is any indication. Experts are of the opinion that even though cases are less and the situation is not that alarming in Telangana, preparedness for a fourth wave is necessary.

“As of now hospitalisations in Telangana are less than one per cent of active cases and fatalities are minimum. Most of the cases are among elderly and those who have comorbidities,” said Dr Subodh Kandamuthan, Director of Dr Kakarla Subbarao Centre for Health Care Management, ASCI. However, preparedness for a fourth wave should be done in terms of infrastructure and manpower arrangements, he added.

With 3,824 cases recorded in 24 hours, India logged the highest single-day rise in the last six months and four deaths on Sunday. However, the State recorded only 17 cases on Sunday compared to 22 on Saturday.
“Since most of the population has taken two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and a large number has also got infected earlier with some or the other variant in Telangana, they have a protection against the infection,” Dr Subodh said. It is important to spread awareness among the public on symptoms of any new variant and normal flu, he further said.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the State recorded zero Covid-19 cases on January 27. In February, the State recorded daily cases in single digits. The cases eventually observed a slight surge and the State reported 267 cases in the week ending by March 15 as against 132 reported in the week ending on March 8. The Union Ministry of Health directed the Centre to examine the situation of Covid-19 at a micro level. A decline in Covid-19 cases in the State was observed after the government held a review meeting to curb the spread.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, president of the Infection Control Academy of India, said that with all kinds of festivals going on mass congregations are bound to happen which may cause an upsurge in the cases. “In the process of pandemic or epidemic being endemic, these surges are inevitable. There is nothing unnatural about it. Almost for a decade, we will experience such ups and downs or local outbreaks every now and then,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 cases Telangana
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp