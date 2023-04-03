Experts caution Telangana to prepare for fourth wave

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana also may see a surge in Covid-19 cases if the trend of increasing numbers observed in many states is any indication. Experts are of the opinion that even though cases are less and the situation is not that alarming in Telangana, preparedness for a fourth wave is necessary.

“As of now hospitalisations in Telangana are less than one per cent of active cases and fatalities are minimum. Most of the cases are among elderly and those who have comorbidities,” said Dr Subodh Kandamuthan, Director of Dr Kakarla Subbarao Centre for Health Care Management, ASCI. However, preparedness for a fourth wave should be done in terms of infrastructure and manpower arrangements, he added.

With 3,824 cases recorded in 24 hours, India logged the highest single-day rise in the last six months and four deaths on Sunday. However, the State recorded only 17 cases on Sunday compared to 22 on Saturday.

“Since most of the population has taken two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and a large number has also got infected earlier with some or the other variant in Telangana, they have a protection against the infection,” Dr Subodh said. It is important to spread awareness among the public on symptoms of any new variant and normal flu, he further said.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the State recorded zero Covid-19 cases on January 27. In February, the State recorded daily cases in single digits. The cases eventually observed a slight surge and the State reported 267 cases in the week ending by March 15 as against 132 reported in the week ending on March 8. The Union Ministry of Health directed the Centre to examine the situation of Covid-19 at a micro level. A decline in Covid-19 cases in the State was observed after the government held a review meeting to curb the spread.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, president of the Infection Control Academy of India, said that with all kinds of festivals going on mass congregations are bound to happen which may cause an upsurge in the cases. “In the process of pandemic or epidemic being endemic, these surges are inevitable. There is nothing unnatural about it. Almost for a decade, we will experience such ups and downs or local outbreaks every now and then,” he added.

