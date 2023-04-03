Home States Telangana

PM Modi to inaugurate various projects in Telangana on April 8

The new station will have an area of 61,912 square metres and an exclusive 108-metre double-level air concourse, connecting the terminal building and all platforms.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Tirupati and lay the foundation stones for various railway, national highway, and infrastructure projects worth Rs 11,355 crore during his visit to Hyderabad on April 8.

After inaugurating the Vande Bharat, the PM will perform Bhumi Pooja for the redevelopment and modernisation of Secunderabad Railway Station, which will cost Rs 715 crore. The project will ensure sufficient facilities for passengers for another 40 years, accommodate peak hour traffic of 25,000 passengers and up to 3,25,000 passengers during a mela surge.

The new station will have an area of 61,912 square metres and an exclusive 108-metre double-level air concourse, connecting the terminal building and all platforms. The redeveloped station will also have direct connectivity to East and West Metro Stations and Rathifile Bus station, multi-level car parking towards the north terminal, and segregated departure and arrivals.

The PM will also inaugurate 85-km doubling works on the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar railway line, which will cost Rs 1,410 crore and 13 new MMTS services running on new railway lines, as part of MMTS Phase-II. Later, he will also address a public meeting at the Parade Ground.

