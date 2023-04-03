SIT likely to summon TSPSC chairman Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Special Investigation Team (SIT) which questioned Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) member B Linga Reddy and Secretary Anitha Ramachandran in the question paper leak on Saturday, is likely to summon Chairman B Janardhan Reddy. However, the SIT did not serve any notice on the Commission chairman as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, three of the accused -- Shameem, Ramesh and Suresh -- will be produced in court on Monday as their five-day police custody ended. During the custodial interrogation of the three, SIT found that though the trio were aware of the plan of the prime accused Praveen and his associate Rajashekar to steal question paper from the confidential room at the TSPSC, they failed to alert the higher officials. Instead, they joined the conspiracy and took the paper and gave it to two of their acquaintances, Suresh and an NRI.

SIT questioned TSPSC Secretary Anitha Ramachandran as Praveen was her personal assistant. Similarly, Linga Reddy appeared before the SIT as Ramesh was his PA. They were reportedly questioned about the nature of their assistants’ work and whether they had any access to confidential information.

