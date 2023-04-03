Small parties yet to wake up as big brothers go all guns blazing in State

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The political scenario in the State is getting increasingly interesting with the three major parties intensifying attacks on each other as the Assembly elections are fast approaching. However, smaller players like the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) are yet to decide their future course of action.

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is working eagerly on the ground level to strengthen its cadre by holding ‘Athmeeya Sammelanams’ in all constituencies while also looking at a possible alliance with the CPI and CP I(M).

The Congress is also getting into top gear with its main leaders, including TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka undertaking Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan walkathons in districts and preparing ammunition to attack the ruling party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also not far behind its rivals. State party leaders are holding booth sammelans and street-corner meetings in their bid to reach every household. National leaders are also visiting the State to boost the confidence of the cadre. However, the BSP, YSRTP and TJS appear to have no clear plan with regard to number of seats they are planning to contest and alliances.

Though YSRTP chief YS Sharmila, who is the daughter of former undivided Andhra Pradesh chief minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, announced earlier that she would contest from Paleru Assembly constituency, she is yet to decide on how many seats her party would contest in Telangana. Sources say that the party does not have strong candidates to give contest to other aspirants in at least 20 of the Assembly segments.

The party leader recently called for a joint fight by YSRTP, BJP and Congress against the BRS government in TSPSC paper leak case, but the latter did not responded positively to her proposal. There is no clarity on alliances with other parties either. Party senior leader Gattu Ramachander Rao has stated that the YSRTP will contest in all the 119 seats in the coming elections and that it has appointed in-charges for 85 constituencies. It will appoint 15 more in the coming days.

On the other hand, Jana Samithi and BSP are in talks about forming an alliance to contest the elections. Its leader Kodandaram and RS Praveen Kumar of BSP reportedly met at a private place and discussed alliance apart from joining hands in attacking the ruling party on various issues. However, the leaders of both parties have not made any public statements regarding alliance and number of seats they are planning to contest. Sources in TJS said that Kodandaram may contest either from Mancherial or Jangaon.

BSP sources say that Praveen Kumar is likely to contest either from Tungaturthi or Alampur though his close associates stated that he is likely to contest for Peddapalli Lok Sabha seat. Clearing all doubts, Praveen Kumar told TNIE that the BSP would contest in all the 119 seats and he would throw his hat into the ring from one of the Assembly constituencies.

The Telugu Desam Party is planning to field candidates in 20-25 segments in Mahabubnagar, Hyderabad, Khammam, Nizamabad and Rangareddy. The moves of these smaller entities assume importance as they could play spoilsport for candidates from main political parties in some constituencies.

