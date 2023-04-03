Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress to take lessons from Karnataka polls

In the same manner, doing their bit for the party to help it win the Karnataka election is also important for Telangana Congress leaders.

Telangana Congress party(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Assembly elections due in less than eight months, the Telangana Congress has got an opportunity to experience essential elements of electoral politics such as understanding the voters’ issues, campaigning strategies and poll management under the current political situation by actively participating in the Karnataka elections scheduled to be held on May 10.

However, striking a balance between devoting time to Telangana-centric issues, the TSPSC question paper leak case, the ongoing electoral campaigns (padayatra), Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha -- would be a major challenging task for the grand old party.

“Are any of the issues - Rahul Gandhi’s undemocratic disqualification, TSPSC scandal, and Ramzan iftar - less important?” asked Revanth Reddy when reporters prodded him on his priorities. In the same manner, doing their bit for the party to help it win the Karnataka election is also important for Telangana Congress leaders.

“It’s a common practice to campaign in Karnataka Assembly elections. However, winning Karnataka will boost our morale in Telangana,” observed TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud. He added that they would quantify the outcome of the Karnataka poll.

More or less, the issues undertaken by TPCC are predominant in the party’s nationwide electoral campaigns. One of the grand old party’s top leaders, Rahul Gandhi has highlighted the issues of unemployment, BJP’s “divisive politics” in almost every meeting during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

While the State units of the BJP and BRS are also expected to campaign in Telugu dominant pockets of Karnataka, Revanth is likely to be involved in the Karnataka election as Kodangal, the Assembly constituency he earlier represented, shares the boundary with the poll-bound State.

