Telangana doctors call for autism centres in districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Government estimates about 5 lakh children are suffering from autism in Telangana which needs intervention from the government. As no government centre can cater to the needs of these children, private clinics are charging fee ranging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 50,000 per month from parents. Experts at a conference organised here on Sunday by the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) to discuss the role of government in autism on the occasion of World Autism Day stressed the need for a government supervisory body to curb overcharging by private clinics.

Speaking at the conference, Telangana State president of NPRD K Venkat Advaiah said that some voluntary and private organisations are running special centres to treat autistic children. There are hundreds of private clinics running across the State. Families who do not have financial resources face difficulties providing treatment to their children.

“National Institute of Mentally Handicapped (NIMH) located in Secunderabad also experiences shortage of staff and equipment. Children from 33 districts of the State come there for treatment,” Advaiah said, urging government hospital to conduct autism tests on children aged three years and set up free therapy centres. Predicting that one in every seven children will suffer from autism in the near future, Dr EVV Rajasekhar, a renowned psychologist and autism therapist also said that it is high time therapy centres are set up in every district.

“If provided opportunities, the children with autism can lead a normal life. To achieve this, the government needs to appoint special teachers or at least train teachers working in government schools through Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. Establishing special schools is also the need of the hour,” he said. Autism has increased by 241 per cent. Genetic factors, stress on pregnant women are some major factors contributing to it, he said, adding that clinical, rehabilitation and clinical psychiatrists should be appointed in government hospitals.

